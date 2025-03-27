Second teenager dead after 2024 double shooting on Sherwood Meadow Drive

BATON ROUGE - A 17-year-old has died as a result of a shooting more than a year ago, Baton Rouge Police said Thursday.

David Hamilton was 16 when he and 17-year-old Ashton Williams were shot in the head on Sherwood Meadow Drive on Jan. 25, 2024.

Williams died several days after the shooting, police said.

Police were notified of Hamilton's death Thursday.

No one has been arrested in the killings.