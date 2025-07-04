Second teenager arrested after fatal shooting on Avenue J, out on bond for Christmas parade shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a second teenager after a Tuesday shooting on Avenue J left a 22-year-old man dead, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Eddie Monroe, 17, was booked for second-degree murder after Victor Lapharohs was shot to death in a nearby parking lot to Avenue J and Woodpecker Street. Court records show Monroe was previously arrested for a shooting during a downtown Christmas parade, and he bonded out June 14.

Police arrested a 16-year-old for principal to second-degree murder Thursday.