Second suspect connected to Essen Lane storage facility burglaries arrested

BATON ROUGE — A second man accused of burglarizing an Essen Lane storage facility has been arrested.

According to arrest records, 43-year-old Matthew Abrams was arrested on Feb. 25 in connection with the burglary of seven storage units at an Essen Lane storage facility that happened on Feb. 20.

An affidavit says that a man was seen crawling under the side access gate of the facility and manually deactivating its power. Once powered down, the gate was opened and a black Jeep and gray GMC Terrain were seen entering the facility on surveillance cameras.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies later learned that the Jeep was registered to Abrams, who identified his accomplice as 43-year-old Clifton Simmons. Simmons was arrested in Livingston Parish on Feb. 24.

Simmons had warrants out for his arrest in Baton Rouge in connection with the Feb. 20 burglaries, as well as a series of burglaries at another storage facility on Old Hammond Highway on Feb. 14.