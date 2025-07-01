Second suspect arrested in 2023 killing of 28-year-old in apartment off LSU's campus

BATON ROUGE — Police arrested second person in a 2023 shooting at an apartment complex off LSU's campus.

Darrel Morris, 24, was arrested Monday on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges following the May 19, 2023, death of 28-year-old Davanta Williams in the parking garage of Northgate Apartments.

According to an affidavit, the shooting happened on the second floor of the parking garage, where Baton Rouge Police found Williams' body.

Police said that surveillance footage showed two suspects arriving at the complex together, who were seen talking to each other in a hallway off the garage just before the killing. One of the suspects then met up with Williams and another person.

Shortly after the meeting, police said that the surviving victim could be seen attempting to leave the garage while being chased by one of the suspects.

Police eventually identified Morris as one of the suspects and tracked him to the Convent area. He was then arrested by police and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Monday.

On June 10, 19-year-old Torian Porter was booked for first-degree murder in connection to Williams' death.