19-year-old arrested in fatal 2023 shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a 19-year-old accused of killing a 28-year-old in the parking garage of a Highland Road apartment complex in 2023.

Baton Rouge Police said the shooting happened May 18, 2023 on the second floor of the Altitude Baton Rouge apartment complex. Davanta Matthews was killed.

On Tuesday, 19-year-old Torian Porter was booked for first-degree murder.

No more information about the case was immediately available.