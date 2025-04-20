82°
Second suspect arrested after fiberoptic wire theft that left people without internet and cable, officials say
ST. GABRIEL — A second arrest has been made in a fiber optic cable theft that left Sunshine and St. Gabriel residents without cable and internet for over a month and caused AT&T around $51k in damages.
According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, the suspect, Gregory Doster, could face charges of felony theft over $25k and felony criminal damage to property.
During the investigation, a warrant for Doster's arrest was obtained, and after learning of his pending arrest, he fled the state to Anamosa, Iowa, where he was then found and placed in custody.
Doster was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail.
Sunshine and St. Gabriel residents were without cable and internet in August and September of 2024, and AT&T faced around $51k in damages.
