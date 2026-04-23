Livingston Parish President provides update on Burgess Road Bridge delay

DENHAM SPRINGS — Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte provided an update on the cause of the delay of the Burgess Road Bridge project.

The Livingston Parish Government said the delay is due to the contractor failing to meet the required construction standards for the road foundation.

"We are all eager to have this project completed; however, we will not cut corners on a project that must be safe and built to last," Delatte said in a social media post.

Officials said the contractor has been instructed to fix the issue at no cost to taxpayers.