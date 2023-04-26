Second graders at Zachary elementary school get hands-on learning in water safety

ZACHARY - With summer around the corner, there's a new program being introduced in the Zachary School District to help students learn water safety. They're partnering with the YMCA where they're offering swimming classes every week.

It's a great opportunity for kids who may not be familiar with the water and help ease them into swimming and the importance of water safety.

The second graders at Rollins Place Elementary are getting hands-on experience in and around the pool at the YMCA in Zachary. It's a program that's now in its second week, but it's also a nationwide initiative to keep kids safe around the water, just in time for summer.

About 500 second graders spend two hours in the pool learning how to swim, kayak safety, the importance of a life jacket, and much more.

"[They're] learning the techniques of being able to survive when you're near the water," said Rollins Place principal Kalyn Gauthier. "Not just being at a pool party and being able to swim but being able to survive and being able to protect yourself."

"They're learning how to be safe around a river, boat safety, how to float, what to do if you're standing near a pool, what to do if a friend falls in the water, all the safety things," said Christian Engle, President and CEO of YMCA in the Capital Area. "We really try to clarify, we're not necessarily teaching children swim lessons as much as it is how to be safer around the water."

Now that the Zachary School District has hopped on board, both East and West Baton Rouge School Districts are working to get their second graders involved next.