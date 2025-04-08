53°
Second grader who inspired school clean up receives $1,000 grant to kick off program
BATON ROUGE - A second grader who inspired a litter cleanup event at his school received a $1,000 grant to kick off his program from Changemakers.
River Kaltakdjian, a second grader at Westdale Heights, was one of 17 winners out of the 450 applicants after he submitted his idea to partner with his local schools to spread litter awareness.
According to Changemakers, River "aims to spread awareness and get more schools and young people involved, even visiting groups of young people to read to them about the negative effects of littering."
