SEC Media Days sets dates, heads back to Atlanta

SEC Media Days are once again heading to Atlanta in the summer, and LSU will be there leading off "talking season" once again as well.

The Southeastern Conference announced Friday its schedule location for SEC Football Kickoff Media Days for the upscoming football season.

Set to take place July 18-21 the four-day coaches and players interview sessions are returning to the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center.

SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.

Names below are listed alphabetically by school and not an indicator of actual order of appearance. Daily rotations and times will be determined and released at a later date.

MONDAY, July 18

LSU – Brian Kelly

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

TUESDAY, July 19

Alabama – Nick Saban

Mississippi State – Mike Leach

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

WEDNESDAY, July 20

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Florida – Billy Napier

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

THURSDAY, July 21

Auburn – Bryan Harsin

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher