SEC Media Days: LSU expects defense to take a massive jump in 2024

DALLAS - The LSU defense will have a lot to prove this upcoming season after a rough 2023 season.

Junior linebacker Harold Perkins is expected to have a big year and is the lone defensive player representing the Tigers at SEC Media Days in Dallas.

Coach Kelly said he chose Perkins to participate in Media Days to show the public the non-football side of the New Orleans native.

“I didn't bring him here because of his importance, I brought him here because I wanted you to see the man outside the jersey, he's one of our best students, he's got a 3.6 GPA, he is articulate, he is funny, and he has an identity outside of football,” Kelly said. “I thought this would be a great opportunity for everybody to see Harold Perkins outside of football. We know what he can do on the field, yes, the football piece, he will have a role that is not as similar as what we've seen over the last couple years, he's going to play inside, you're going to see him physically, he's over 220 pounds.”

But Perkins can’t do it all for LSU on the defensive side of the ball. LSU lured Bo Davis from Texas to coach the defensive line, and one of the best line coaches in the business is already making an impact.

“We’re big up front, and that's something that I love, and they're aggressive, you know, they're not passive,” said Perkins. “I'm excited for the guys that we got in there because they’re big, and then you had the addition of coach Bo (Davis), you know that could do, I even got to speak on coach Bo, y'all know his work.”

The LSU defense will be put to the test on September 1 when the Tigers open the season with Lincoln Riley-led USC.