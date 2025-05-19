Latest Weather Blog
SEC Awards roll in for LSU baseball team
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tiger baseball team placed seven players on the 2025 All-SEC's team however star freshman Derek Curiel missed out on SEC Freshman of the year in a vote of the league’s 16 head coaches.
Tiger ace pitchers Kade Anderson and Anthony Eyanson were stand-outs with Friday night starter Anderson making the First-Team All-SEC and Eyanson following on the second-team.
Joining Anderson on the first team was right-handed relief pitcher Zac Cowan; first baseman Jared Jones, second baseball Daniel Dickinson and outfielder Derek Curiel received Second-Team All-SEC recognition; and Curiel and right-handed pitcher Casan Evans were awarded Freshman All-SEC honors.
LSU’s six combined first and second-team All-SEC selections are the most among the conference schools.
The Tigers will start SEC Tournament play on Friday from Hoover, Alabama.
2025 SEC Baseball Awards
Trending News
Player of the Year: Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas
Pitcher of the Year: Liam Doyle, Tennessee
Freshman of the Year: Dylan Volantis, Texas
Newcomer of the Year: Ace Reese, Mississippi State
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Ryan Prager, Texas A&M
Coach of the Year: Jim Schlossnagle, Texas
2025 All-SEC Baseball Team
First Team
C: Rylan Galvan, Texas
C: Luke Heyman, Florida
1B: Andrew Fischer, Tennessee
2B: Gavin Kilen, Tennessee
3B: Ace Reese, Mississippi State
3B: Slate Alford, Georgia
SS: Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas
OF: Ike Irish, Auburn
OF: Charles Davalan, Arkansas
OF: Kade Snell, Alabama
DH/Util: Kuhio Aloy, Arkansas
SP: Liam Doyle, Tennessee
SP: Kade Anderson, LSU
SP: Kyson Witherspoon, Oklahoma
SP: Zach Root, Arkansas
RP: Dylan Volantis, Texas
RP: Zac Cowan, LSU
RP: Carson Ozmer, Alabama
Second Team
C: Easton Carmichael, Oklahoma
1B: Jared Jones, LSU
1B: Cam Kozeal, Arkansas
2B: Chris Rembert, Auburn
2B: Daniel Dickinson, LSU
3B: Luke Hill, Ole Miss
SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama
OF: Hunter Ensley, Tennessee
OF: Derek Curiel, LSU
OF: Robbie Burnett, Georgia*
OF: Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M*
DH/Util: Ryland Zaborowski, Georgia
SP: Samuel Dutton, Auburn
SP: Anthony Eyanson, LSU
SP: Brian Curley, Georgia
SP: Riley Quick, Alabama
RP: Jake Clemente, Florida
RP: Mason Morris, Ole Miss
RP: Sawyer Hawks, Vanderbilt
*Ties
2025 Freshman All-SEC Baseball Team
Tyler Bell, Kentucky
Kyle Branch, Oklahoma
Derek Curiel, LSU
Casan Evans, LSU
Hayden Federico, Ole Miss
Chase Fralick, Auburn
Brodie Johnston, Vanderbilt
Aidan King, Florida
Brendan Lawson, Florida
Chris Rembert, Auburn
Bub Terrell, Auburn
Dylan Volantis, Texas
2025 SEC Baseball All-Defensive Team
C: Rylan Galvan, Texas
1B: Kimble Schuessler, Texas
2B: Ethan Mendoza, Texas
3B: Bobby Boser, Florida*
3B: Eric Guevara, Auburn*
3B: Brodie Johnston, Vanderbilt*
SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama
OF: RJ Austin, Vanderbilt
OF: Hunter Ensley, Tennessee
OF: Will Gasparino, Texas
P: Kade Anderson, LSU
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU softball loses in regional again
-
Southeastern softball falls to Nebraska
-
Catholic High wins second straight state championship, other area teams even their...
-
Southeastern softball looking to make a run in the Baton Rouge Regional
-
LSU tennis looking for NCAA history in quarterfinals