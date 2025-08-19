Latest Weather Blog
Search officially begins for next president of LSU with board meeting Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE - The search for the next president of LSU officially began Tuesday morning with a meeting among the search committee.
The agenda for the Aug. 19 meeting included an explanation of the role of the presidential search committee, headed by the LSU Board of Supervisors' Scott Ballard, the role of the consulting firm hired to aid in the search, an overview of the search process and how it will proceed and a review of the public meetings and records laws.
The meeting's agenda ended with a look forward to next steps in the search, but what those next steps would be were not immediately clear.
Matt Lee is currently serving as the university's interim president.
You can find a full list of the search committee here.
LSU is searching for a new president after William Tate abruptly announced he would be leaving the university staff in May.
