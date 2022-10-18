Latest Weather Blog
Search for missing Texas kids leads police to Baton Rouge; suspect vehicle cornered near LSU
BATON ROUGE - The search for a group of children who were reported missing in Texas led police to a parking lot just off LSU's campus late Tuesday afternoon.
An Amber Alert was issued for the Houston area Tuesday after five children were reportedly taken by their biological mother, 40-year-old Zaikya Duncan, and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Jova Terrell. The children's 18-year-old brother, Jamerian Robinson, was also said to be with the family.
The vehicle was stopped around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and E. Boyd Drive. Sources said multiple people were taken into custody.
The Harris County Constable said that only one of the children was with the pair when police stopped the car along Nicholson Drive. The other children were reportedly dropped off at a relative's house, the suspects told law enforcement.
It wasn't clear whether the other children were also in Baton Rouge.
This is a developing story.
