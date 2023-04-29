Latest Weather Blog
Search area widened for Texas gunman after 5 killed
CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — A Texas man went next door with a rifle and fatally shot five of his neighbors, including an 8-year-old boy and a teenage girl, after the family asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities said Saturday.
The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza. He is still on the run after the shooting that began just before midnight Friday near the town of Cleveland, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Houston.
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told reporters the search area for Oropeza could now be as large as “10 or 20 miles” as the gunman remained at large more than 15 hours after the shooting Friday night.
Some residents who live on the street said it was not uncommon to hear neighbors unwind at the end of the work week by firing off guns.
Capers said Oropeza used an AR-style rifle and that all the victims were believed to be from Honduras.
“All of his rounds were from the neck up, so basically in the head,” Capers told The Associated Press.
The attack was the latest act of gun violence in what has been a record pace of mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year, some of which have also involved semiautomatic rifles.
The mass killings have played out in a variety of places — a Nashville school, a Kentucky bank, a Southern California dance hall, and now a rural Texas neighborhood inside a single-story home.
Capers said authorities were using scent-tracking dogs and an overhead drone in the search for Oropeza, who they believe was intoxicated at the time of the shooting and then fled toward a heavily wooded forest a few miles from the scene.
Capers said there were 10 people in the house — some of whom has just moved there earlier in the week — but that that no one else was injured. He said two of the victims were found in a bedroom laying over two children in an apparent attempt to shield them.
Authorities did not immediately release the names of the victims. Three were female, including a 15-year-old girl, said Rob Freyer, a prosecutor in San Jacinto County. He did not know the ages of the adult victims, which included one male.
Two of the victims were found by the front door and the slain 8-year-old boy was in the front room, according to Capers. He said three other “blood-covered” children in the home were taken to a hospital but did not have injuries.
