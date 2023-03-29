Latest Weather Blog
Seahawks release Boykin after assault allegation
DALLAS (AP) - The Seattle Seahawks released quarterback Trevone Boykin shortly after his girlfriend alleged in a television interview that he physically assaulted her in Texas.
The practice squad player was released from the team Tuesday, after WFAA-TV in Dallas posted an interview with Boykin's girlfriend. She alleges he broke her jaw during an altercation last week in Mansfield, southwest of Dallas.
Boykin's agent, Drew Pittman, told the station the allegations are false.
Mansfield police told WFAA that Boykin is under investigation. The 24-year-old Boykin has spent his NFL career with Seattle. He was arrested in Dallas last year when a vehicle he was in hit seven people on a sidewalk. He was later charged with public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
Boykin also was arrested for assaulting a police officer and public intoxication shortly before the Alamo Bowl during his senior season at TCU.
