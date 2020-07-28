Seafood restaurant employees spot and save rare blue lobster

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio- Sometimes being different is good, even life-saving. One incredibly unique lobster experienced the truth of this when his odd appearance saved him from certain death.

According to ABC News, a little blue lobster found himself in an Ohio Red Lobster restaurant, on his way into a cooking vessel when two employees noticed that his rare brightly colored blue shell stood out as different among the other red lobsters surrounding him.

In awe of his unique coloring, they decided to spare him from the stock pot and instead, find a home for him with help from conservationists at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium then got in touch the Akron Zoo to see if they would be interested in housing the rare animal dubbed “Clawde” by the Red Lobster employees who discovered him and gave him the same moniker as the restaurant chain’s mascot.

“The connection between the Akron Zoo and Red Lobster came from a conservation partnership called Seafood Watch,” Akron Zoo said in a social media statement posted online. “The program, run by the Monterey Bay Aquarium, strives to help consumers and businesses choose seafood that is farmed sustainably and fished in ways to support a healthy ocean. Both the Akron Zoo and Red Lobster are conservation partners with Seafood Watch.”

According to the Akron Zoo, their animal care staff quickly jumped into action to prepare a new home at the zoo in a special tank called “Clawde’s Man Cave.”

The Akron Zoo said that the blue coloration of the shell is the result of a genetic anomaly and estimate that this rare occurrence happens in one out of every two million lobsters.

However, thanks to quick thinking Red Lobster employees, Clawde’s life was spared and he now resides in the Komodo Kingdom building at the Akron Zoo where he will live out the remainder of his days.