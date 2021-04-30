Seacor Power captain's widow says crew was ordered to sail into storm despite dangerous conditions; third suit since vessel capsized

BATON ROUGE - The widow of Seacor Power's captain is suing the owner of the lift boat, claiming the crew was ordered to sail into dangerous conditions before capsizing.

Yvette Ledet, the wife of Captain David Ledet, filed the suit Wednesday under the Jones Act at the federal courthouse in New Orleans.

This suit against Seacor Power is the third to have been filed since the vessel capsized in the Gulf of Mexico on April 13.

Yvette Ledet's suit alleges that both companies involved with the departure of the vessel, Seacor Marine and Talos Energy, the operator of the offshore oil platform where the lift boat was headed, were fatally negligent and careless.

The owner of the lift boat and CEO of Seacor Marine Holdings Inc., John Gellert, released a public statement that contradicts Yvette Ledet's claims.

During a press conference on April 19, CEO John Gellert said "the go, no-go decision is entirely the captain's."

The suit argues, "Despite warnings, the defendants put their profits over the safety and lives of their employees and crew members and ordered the Seacor Power to leave Port Fourchon." Details of the orders given to her husband or his crew were not mentioned.

The suit also states that Ledet was thrown into the water while trying to help save others, where he later died.

The lawsuit states, "His body, which showed signs of severe burns and other debilitating injuries, was found on April 14, 2021."

Seacor Power had 19 crew members on board when it capsized less than 10 miles south of Port Fourchon, but only six were saved.

Seven crew members are still missing and a total of six were found dead.

Seacor Power has not commented on the lawsuits and Talos Energy declined.