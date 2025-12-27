68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Scotlandville opens up with win at EBR Boys Basketball Tournament

4 hours 42 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, December 26 2025 Dec 26, 2025 December 26, 2025 9:45 PM December 26, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The 2025 EBR Bob Pettit Boys Basketball Tournament got underway with four games Friday at Baton Rouge Community College.

Scotlandville 40, Liberty 36

Istrouma 56, Belaire 52

Capitol 67, Broadmoor 58

Northeast 52, Southern Lab 47

Tara also beat Glen Oaks Friday.

