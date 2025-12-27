68°
Scotlandville opens up with win at EBR Boys Basketball Tournament
BATON ROUGE - The 2025 EBR Bob Pettit Boys Basketball Tournament got underway with four games Friday at Baton Rouge Community College.
Scotlandville 40, Liberty 36
Istrouma 56, Belaire 52
Capitol 67, Broadmoor 58
Northeast 52, Southern Lab 47
Tara also beat Glen Oaks Friday.
