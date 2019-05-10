81°
Latest Weather Blog
School tradition: Parents, 11 children all LSU graduates
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana State University isn't the closest school to their home, but it's clearly closest to the heart of one southwest Louisiana family.
The Advocate reports that 22-year-old history major Mac Thompson of Lake Charles was graduating Friday from LSU, like his parents and his 10 older sisters and brothers. Six of them are married - all to LSU graduates.
Thompson says he never applied anywhere else, both because of family tradition and because he's a huge sports fan and grew up watching the Tigers.
His mother, Cathy Thompson, says her oldest child thought about going to Alabama. But Mac was just a few months old when Catherine "C.C." Thompson graduated from high school, and she wanted to be close enough to get home and see the baby.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
High water in Zachary neighborhood
-
Sandbag locations annouced for EBR in preparation for more heavy rains
-
Congrats Grads! LSU, SU students to receive diplomas today
-
Former Walker High football player killed driving home from college for summer...
-
Reports of flooding, lightning strikes as storms pound Baton Rouge area Thursday