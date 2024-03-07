61°
School bus on fire near Perkins Rowe temporarily shuts down roadway; no injuries reported

54 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, March 07 2024 Mar 7, 2024 March 07, 2024 6:32 AM March 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Crews were called to the scene of a school bus fire Thursday morning. 

Officials with the St. George Fire Department said everyone was off the bus when they called 911. No injuries were reported. 

Traffic on Perkins Road near Perkins Rowe was temporarily blocked and diverted, but as of 6:30 a.m., one lane was open. 

