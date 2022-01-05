School bus crash reported at Florida Boulevard and Sharp Road

BATON ROUGE - A school bus crash involving at least one other vehicle occurred early Wednesday morning at Florida Boulevard and Sharp Road.

Officials say none of the children on board were injured.

UPDATE- Sources say after checking out the scene, there were NO injuries in the school bus crash — Ashley Fruge' (@ashleywbrz) January 5, 2022

