School bus crash reported at Florida Boulevard and Sharp Road

1 hour 16 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, January 05 2022 Jan 5, 2022 January 05, 2022 8:16 AM January 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - A school bus crash involving at least one other vehicle occurred early Wednesday morning at Florida Boulevard and Sharp Road.

Officials say none of the children on board were injured.

