Schedule changes for Mardi Gras parades with threat of inclement weather
Several parades slated for a Mardi Gras roll time have been rescheduled or changed due to the threat of inclement weather Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Mid-City Gras, which was rained out last week, has been rescheduled to run Sunday, Mar. 9 at 2 p.m..
In New Roads, the Community Center Carnival is running at 9 a.m. and the New Roads Lions are running at 11 a.m..
Zachary's parade slated for Mardi Gras was cancelled.
Erwinville's parade will roll at 10 a.m..
White Castle's parade will now run at 11 a.m..
For a full list of parades set for Monday and Tuesday, click here.
