Scattered storms in the afternoon for the rest of the week

Scattered summertime showers and storms are in the forecast for the rest of the week.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: You will notice a considerable increase in humidity today. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s this afternoon unless some rain is in your area to cool things down. Scattered showers will start up as early as 11 am and once they start, they will be on and off until the sun goes down. About half of the area will see rain today, and even if you are part of that group, it will not be a total washout. Areas further north and west of Baton Rouge will be most likely to see rain.

REMINDER The WBRZ Weather Team forecasts rain coverage. 50% = 50% of the viewing area will see rain.

Up Next: Afternoon rain coverage will be 50-60% every afternoon for the next 7 days. Any showers or storms that bubble up will be capable of a brief heavy downpour, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. If you need to mow the lawn or do any outdoor work, the morning hours will be mostly dry all week. When it’s not raining, temperatures will trend in the mid-80s with summerlike humidity. Rainfall totals for the week will be 2-4 inches with some isolated higher amounts. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics: There are no active storms currently, but Hurricane Season officially starts today. Stick with the WBRZ Weather Team all season long for the latest tropical updates. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

