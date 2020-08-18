Scammers targeting small businesses receiving federal coronavirus relief

Banks are warning small business owners to be on the lookout for scams aimed at stealing their coronavirus relief loans.

A notice from Hancock Whitney Banks is being emailed out to help recipients watch for such schemes. The scammers are reportedly using phishing emails to steal credentials for the victims' PPP, or Paycheck Protection Program, login.

The bank says it issued the warning after it received an alert from the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. It says the SBA will not ask you to log in to SBA.gov for PPP information, and it is recommended you delete any email that does so.

People are being told to keep an eye out for the following.

-The subject line reads, "SBA Application - Review and Proceed"

-The sender's email address

-The email urges you to provide credentials and click on a hyperlink

You can visit Hancock Whitney's PPP Loan Forgiveness page for more information.