Saturday PM Forecast: Widespread rain overnight, cool & damp Easter Sunday

An approaching cold front will bring widespread showers and storms overnight, with pockets of heavy rainfall being possible. After some lingering showers on Easter Sunday, expect a cloudy and cool day.

Tonight & Tomorrow: As we push closer to midnight, a cold front will work its way through the Capital Area. Showers and storms will be likely before, and even after the front passage. Severe weather is not that big of a concern, but pockets of heavy rainfall will be possible. Most will pick up 1-2" of rain from the overnight round. The bulk of the action will be out of here when most are waking up on Easter Sunday, but isolated lingering showers will stay possible. Rain should be completely cleared out by the afternoon and evening. Overall, expect a cloudy and cool Easter, with highs in the upper 60s.

Up Next: The good news is that once we move past the holiday, a much quieter and refreshed pattern takes hold. Monday will remain on the cool side with a high of 69°F, but we will see a gradual return of the sunshine. By Tuesday, skies will be mainly sunny, giving us a beautiful spring day with a high of 75°F and a crisp morning start in the upper 40s. This is the perfect window to turn off the air conditioner and let the fresh air into your home. High pressure will anchor itself over the region for the middle and end of the week, keeping rain chances very low at just 10%. We will see a slow and steady warming trend, with afternoon highs returning to the upper 70s on Thursday and Friday, eventually reaching the low 80s by next Saturday.

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– Balin

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