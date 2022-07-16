Saturday PM Forecast: Tomorrow will be a near repeat of today

Summertime pattern is locked in for the workweek.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Saturday night plans will not be interrupted by showers. Clouds will linger into the overnight hours and temperatures will begin falling into the mid-70s. Tomorrow the pattern repeats. We will be waking up across the area to mostly clear skies and some humidity. Throughout the day as temperatures warm into the mid-90s rain chances go up. Although most people will stay completely dry, isolated showers are in the forecast. Not expecting a total washout for your Sunday afternoon. With showers and cloud cover lacking, heat index values will be nearing triple digits. Overnight temperatures will sit near 74°.

Up Next: For the work week the summertime pattern is expected to continue. Every morning waking up to temperatures in the mid-70s. Plenty of sunshine and dry time during the day allowing temperatures to rise into the low-90s across the area. Afternoon showers will be isolated across the Capital Area. If you see a shower temperatures will stay on the cooler end, those who do not see showers could see temperatures into the mid-90s throughout the week. Heat index values will be something to watch as we are expecting less rain and more heat in the forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Don’t let sneaky showers catch you off guard this weekend. Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!







In the Tropics:

No tropical cyclone formation expected for the next 5 days.