Saturday PM Forecast: Time to get outside this weekend and enjoy the great weather

The weather looks like it will cooperate to conclude the weekend with lots of sunshine and dry conditions. This pattern will continue well into next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, skies will be mainly clear with low near 69 degrees. Some patchy fog will be possible after midnight, and lasting to just after sunrise. Tomorrow will be an amazing day for any outdoor plans and activities. There will be lots of sunshine and highs will be in the lower 90's. Yes, it will still be muggy, but the humidity is still not up to summertime levels just yet.

Up Next: The weather looks to stay quiet into next week. Skies will be mostly sunny through Tuesday and we will be completely dry through Wednesday. With all the sunshine, look for highs to start creeping up. Highs will be in the 90's all week long. Our next chance of rain is not till the end of next week, and at this moment does not look that impressive.

