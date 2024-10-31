Sunday AM Forecast: pattern holds through early next week, rain chances finally return

While the pattern of warm and dry conditions will continue through early next week, some changes are on the way. This will come in the form of increasing moisture, causing some showers and muggy conditions late in the week.

Today & Tonight: If you want some seasonable conditions, today is not the day. Highs will get to near 89 degrees under mainly sunny skies. The record high for the day is 95 degrees. Thankfully, humidity will not be a factor. Into the overnight hours, lows will be near 62 degrees under clear skies. Some patchy fog will be a possibility.

Up Next: After a very dry October, changes are on the way for the Capital Area. These changes will be gradual at first. Winds and moisture will slightly elevate early in the week. This will lead to limited fog development, and some fair weather cumulus clouds in the afternoon and evening. Moisture will rapidly increase for the 2nd half of the week. Expect much warmer lows, mugginess, and some showers to return. As of now, the best day for rain looks to be Thursday.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: A broad area of low pressure is likely to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea around the middle of next week. Some gradual development of this system will be possible through the end of next week while it meanders or drifts northeastward over the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.