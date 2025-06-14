Saturday PM Forecast: Stormy pattern will continue into Father's Day

The unstable atmosphere churned out numerous to widespread storms across the area Saturday afternoon and evening. A similar setup will occur on Father's Day, meaning storms will once again be likely.

Father's Day: Most showers will come to an end after dark, and skies will eventually turn party cloudy. Lows will be muggy, in the middle 70s. Father's Day will start off with a decent bit of sunshine, and rapidly rising temperatures. We will hit the lower 90s by the early afternoon, before storms begin to form. The combination of high moisture content, lots of instability, and a favorable upper-level pattern will lead to numerous storms. Lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail will once again be possible. These storms will begin to taper by the late evening.

Up Next: The ingredients previously mentioned will stay in place early next week, leading to a continued active weather pattern. Changes will occur by the middle and end of the workweek. A high pressure system will begin to strengthen and build over our area. This will lead to a steady decline in rain coverage each day. We likely will not be completely dry, but coverage will be way less. The consequence is that highs will start creeping closer to the mid 90s!

The Tropics: The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is underway. Until it ends on November 30, any important tropical weather information will be provided in this section of the Storm Station Weather Blog. Forecasters from various entities have called for an above-average hurricane season.

For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Balin

