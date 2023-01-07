64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saturday PM Forecast: Rain returns to the forecast tomorrow

Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jacelyn Wheat

Rainy end to the weekend but drying out heading into the workweek.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper-50s as the cold front approaches. Into Sunday, showers and storms will move into the Capital Area by sunrise. Most people will see rain, but we are not expecting the storms to stick around very long. By lunchtime the rain will have cleared our area but the clouds will hang behind. Temperatures into the afternoon will climb into the mid-60s. With this cold front we will see temperatures dip some as we head into the start of the workweek.

Up Next: Monday morning you will be waking up to temperatures in the 40s. With plenty of moisture leftover from Sunday’s cold front, some showers and storms are likely throughout the afternoon hours on Monday. Areas further south have a greater chance of seeing isolated showers. Morning lows for the start of the workweek will be in the mid-to-upper 40s and by the afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid-60s. Our next chance for rain will be on Thursday when our next cold front approaches the area. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

