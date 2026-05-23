Saturday PM Forecast: FLOOD WATCH in effect through rest of weekend, heavy rain possible

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the entire area until 7 pm Sunday. Multiple rounds of heavy rain are expected. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Continued rounds of showers and storms will occur overnight, especially before midnight. After that point, we may experience a brief lull before activity picks up again closer to daybreak. Lows will reach down to near 70°. There seems to be some debate in model guidance on the exact timeline for rain on Sunday. One thing is for sure, your exact location is likely to pick up rain at some point, and some of it could be quite heavy. The bottom line is we will likely be dodging showers and storms for most of the day, with some hours more active than others. Street and poor drainage flooding will be possible where rainfall is the heaviest. Because of all the added rain and clouds, highs will top out in the upper 70s.





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Up Next: The active weather pattern is not letting up anytime soon. Monday through Saturday, showers and storms will be likely each and every day. Some days will be a bit wetter than others, but overall, most will pick up rain on a daily basis. The threat of heavy rain will remain, so continue to watch out for ponding on roadways. Through the next 7 days, an additional 3-6" of rain will be likely. Isolated higher amounts will also be likely. Temperature wise, highs will reach into the mid to lower 80s, with lows in the lower 70s.

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– Balin

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