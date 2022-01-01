Saturday PM Forecast: Cold front brings rain, then first freeze of the season

The Forecast



BIG changes are on the way over the next 24 hours.

Tonight, passing showers and storms will continue, becoming more widespread between 10pm-1am. A few showers will linger into Sunday morning, clearing the area by midday.

Sunday morning, temperatures will start off in the low 50s then plummet into the 30s by the evening. A strong north wind will make it feel like the low 30s for much of the day.

A FREEZE WATCH has been issued for the entire WBRZ viewing area from 9PM Sunday to 9AM Monday. Temperatures are expected to fall between 26 - 32 degrees delivering our first freeze of the season. Remember to protect all sensitive plants, bring in outside pets and check on friends and neighbors that may not have adequate heating.





Looking Ahead

Our first freeze of the season is expected Sunday night and Monday morning. In and around metro Baton Rouge temperatures will drop to around 30 degrees, with upper 20s expected near and across the state line. Another cold night is expected Monday night, then the chilly air mass will begin to move out. Temperatures will moderate back into the 70s by Thursday.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





