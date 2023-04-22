Saturday PM Forecast: Clear Overnight - Increasing Clouds Sunday

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mostly clear skies and dry conditions will dominate in the overnight hours as temperatures again fall into the middle 50s. Expect an increase in clouds toward the early morning hours, but these will be the high thin cirrus type and the sun will not have a problem punching rays through them. Thicker clouds and more moisture will continue to stream in from the west and a few showers will likely pop up on the radar screen. The dry air should handle much of the rain and not allow it to hit the ground, but a few stronger areas of precipitation could make through. High temperatures should not have a problem reaching 80 degrees, even under the thick cloud cover. Rain chances stand around 20%

Up Next: Monday will be partly sunny with an outside shot at a shower. An unsettled weather pattern is coming together for the middle of next week. Though no washouts are foreseen now, scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the board Tuesday through Thursday. With extra clouds and times of rain, high temperatures will be a touch below average in the upper 70s and lows will be above average in the 60.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

--Keller

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.