Saturday PM Forecast: After a very wet week, a dry pattern will follow

Drier air is beginning to filter into the area even though there is still clouds around. This drier air should stay in place through most of next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will stick around throughout the overnight hours. Some spotty showers will be possible with some of these clouds but most will stay dry. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Our temperature will bottom out around 47 degrees. Tomorrow, temperatures will only top out in the mid to upper 50's because of winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, and lots of clouds in the first half of the day. These clouds will be clearing throughout the day, and we could completely get rid of most of the clouds by 3-4 pm.

Up Next: Winds will die down Sunday night. The clear and relatively calm conditions will allow temperatures to dip into the 30's. A freeze is not expected as of right now. Skies will be mainly clear through the middle of week. There will be some filtered sunshine at times because of high clouds. Temperatures will gradually warm towards the middle of the week before a dry cold front knocks temperatures slightly lower for Thursday. Some lower to mid level clouds will move in Thursday and Friday, creating partly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm again as we get into the weekend. Clouds will increase as well, bringing our next possible rain chance.

