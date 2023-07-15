Saturday Forecast: Another Heat Wave - Decreased Rain Chances Today

Another heat wave is upon us and will be the focus for the near future

A *HEAT ADVISORY* will be in effect on Saturday from 10am - 8pm for all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Heat index values up to 112 may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Another extremely hot day is in store as we are under a HEAT ADVISORY for the entire viewing area. Feels like temperatures were already 100 degrees early this morning and it will only get worse from there with the heat index rising to the 110s later this afternoon. Heat index values will be 10-15° warmer than the actual air temperatures. Not only is it extremely hot, there will be little to no cool down showers in the area. Overnight little to no relief there either with temperatures staying hot and humid to start your weekend.

Up Next: Sunday morning, will be starting warm and humid with a few clouds in the skies. By the afternoon, temperatures will climb back into the upper-90s. Showers will be far and few, and little to no people will see any real relief from the heat. A HEAT ADVISORY is likely to be re-issued for your Sunday forecast. Speaking of Sunday the pattern briefly changes. An impluse of moisture will move through the area, increasing the likelihood of PM showers. Any showers that develop will provide some relief from the constant heat. Sunday will not be a total washout, but if you have outdoor plans be sure you have indoor back-up plans just in-case. Temperatures will stay hot and steamy every afternoon, and a few spotty showers will be possible but most people will stay dry and HOT. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.