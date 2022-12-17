Saturday AM Forecast: Wet and chilly today, the cooler temperatures will continue to set in

Cold weather moving into the forecast, start prepping now.





THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Light showers across the Capital Area this morning will wrap up as the day goes on. Even though the radar looks very active and if rain is happening at your location it will just be light showers. Temperatures this morning are in the mid-40s, but daytime highs this afternoon will struggle to get into the mid-50s due to all the leftover cloud cover. We will see mostly cloudy skies today even into the afternoon hours. It is not until the evening and overnight that we start to see skies clearing out, but that is when temperatures will plunge into the low-30s.

Up Next: Your Sunday morning will likely start with a light freeze. We are not expecting temperatures to dip to or below freezing for a long period of time tomorrow morning. The most northern parts of the WBRZ viewing area should expect to see freezing temperatures, meanwhile Baton Rouge and areas further south should expect to see temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s starting the day. Sunny skies expected all day long and temperatures will heat into the mid-50s by the afternoon hours. Monday morning we will see temperatures back in the upper 30s. Winds will begin to shift out of the southeast bringing some moisture back into the forecast. Monday afternoon will be our next chance to see some rain. Scattered showers are expected Monday afternoon overnight into Tuesday morning. After that round of rain, we are expecting cooler and drier weather to move into the forecast ahead of your holiday weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.