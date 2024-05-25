Saturday AM Forecast: The heat & humidity continues, slight rain chances next week

Highs near the mid 90's and lots of humidity will continue as we go through the weekend. Early next week, a weak front will pass through, delivering some slight rain chances, and a dip in humidity.

Today & Tonight: Despite some clouds this morning, the afternoon and evening will be dominated by lots of sunshine. This will drive temperatures to the mid 90's. Humidity will continue to be a factor, making the feels like temperature over 100 degrees. While this is below advisory criteria, you still want to make sure to drink plenty of water if outside. Tonight, expect lows near 77 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Up Next: Sunday will feature more of the same. Highs will top out in the mid-90s with humidity in full force. This will keep afternoon feels-like temperatures over 100° at times. Again, be sure to stay hydrated and be on the lookout for signs of heat illness.

Looking long-term, a weak cold front will slide into the area later Monday and into Tuesday. The front will make an attempt to pop spotty to isolated showers and thunderstorms early next week. Many locations will end up completely dry from this system. However, we'll see a slight reduction in temperatures behind the front. Looks for highs in the lower-90s instead, along with a noticeable drop in humidity.

The Tropics: The weak area of low pressure we have been monitoring east of the Bahamas is looking extremely disorganized. Environmental conditions also look unfavorable for development. Because of this, tropical cyclone development is not expected in the next 7 days.

