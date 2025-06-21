Saturday AM Forecast: Summer heat builds, a few pop-up storms possible

The classic summer pattern is locking in with hot, humid afternoons and daily chances for pop-up storms.

The Weekend: Summer officially began yesterday, but let’s be honest—it’s felt like summer for weeks now. Expect highs in the mid 90s again today, with "feels-like" temps (heat index) pushing well into the 100s thanks to the humidity. Afternoon showers and storms are possible, with a 20-30% coverage each day, especially during the hottest part of the afternoon. Lows will be muggy, in the middle 70s.

Next Week: Heading into the start of the week, we'll stick with the typical pop-up showers and storms, but Tuesday could be a bit wetter and breezier. Even though we’re not watching any tropical storms right now, we are keeping tabs on tropical waves—areas of moisture and energy that move west across the Atlantic. One of these waves looks set to pass through on Tuesday, which could increase our rain coverage, especially near the coast. After that, things settle back to the normal summertime pattern of spotty to isolated afternoon storms.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Balin

