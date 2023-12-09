Saturday AM Forecast: Spotty showers during the day before a cold front brings more scattered activity tonight

During the day today, spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible but most will stay dry. That will quickly change as a cold front will move through the capital area after dark.

Today & Tonight: Today will be a rather warm day. Our high temperature will get to around 78 degrees which is 13 degrees above average. There will also be the chance for some showers and thunderstorms, but these will be spotty in nature, and most will stay dry. The best chance of rain is going to start a couple hours after dark. This will be in advance of a strong cold front. The best chance of rain looks to be between 8pm-12am. There will be a chance of severe storms with this activity, but it is a low end threat. Currently we are only under a marginal (1/5) risk, with a slight risk (2/5) just north of Baton Rouge. Since this will be a fast moving system, accumulations will be on the lighter side. Most will see half an inch but there could be some isolated higher amounts. Throughout the rest of the night, some spotty showers will be a possibility but temperatures will begin to cool fast. By daybreak, temperatures are going to be around 47 degrees.

Up Next: Clouds and any rain chances will start to clear by Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, it will be dry with almost completely clear skies. The high temperature is only going to get in the upper 50's. Temperatures will cool quickly after dark, and the first freeze of this season could be a possibility Monday morning. Monday will feature clear skies and a high temperature around 57 degrees. Temperatures will slightly warm as the week goes on, but they will still stay around average. It also looks like it will stay dry through most of the week.

-- Balin

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.