Saturday AM Forecast: Saying goodbye to the active weather, and hello to sunshine

We can finally breath a sigh of relief as the very active weather pattern we had this week is finally over. In its place will be lots of sunshine and dry conditions the next 5 days.

Today & Tonight: While we are starting off the day with a lot of cloud cover and some areas of rainfall especially near the coast, we will not finish it that way. Clouds will begin to clear as we go throughout the day, and most should stay completely dry. The afternoon and evening will feature mostly sunny skies and a high temperature near 87 degrees. Tonight, skies will be mainly clear with low near 69 degrees.

Up Next: The weather looks to be much quieter to conclude the weekend and into next week. Skies will be mostly sunny through Tuesday and we will be completely dry through Wednesday. With all the sunshine, look for highs to start creeping up. We return to the 90's on Sunday, and will stay there the next 7 days. Our next chance of rain is not till the end of next week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.