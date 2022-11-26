Saturday AM Forecast: More rain headed your way today

Everyone will see a shower today, but once the rain is gone we will see some clearing in the forecast.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A humid and warm start will set the tone in today’s forecast. With temperatures this morning already in the 60s, daytime highs will reach the low-70s before showers and storms begin moving into the area. You can expect to start seeing showers just after sunrise and they will stick around into the afternoon hours. The main threats with this system are gusty winds with sustained winds of 15-25 mph and gust up to 40mph. With this, there is a possibility of a spin-up tornado as the line of storms moves through. The system will bring widespread rain across the area and the potential for flash flooding is there also. However, once the system is out of the area by this evening we will see some clearing and drying out in the forecast.

Up Next: Sunday will be beautiful. You will be waking up to clear skies and temperatures dipping into the low-50s. Throughout the day the sunshine will stick around and temperatures will climb into the low-70s. Sunday will look and feel more like fall. Overnight temperatures will fall into the 40s and Monday will set up to be another pleasant day. Monday will be a near repeat, but we will start to see more cloud cover moving in ahead of the next line of showers and storms. Starting Tuesday into Wednesday our next frontal system will push through the area bringing the possibility of severe weather. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.