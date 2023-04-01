Saturday AM Forecast: Keep the sunscreen handy today

Enjoy the sunshine and dry time this weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A cloudy start to the day, but there will be plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. A weak cold front will pass through dropping dew points just before lunch. Temperatures will say warm but it will be less humid, overall pleasant. Temperatures today will climb into the mid-80s during the afternoon. Overnight skies will stay mostly clear and temperatures will dip into the 50s.



Up Next: Sunday will start with cooler temperatures and clear skies. In the afternoon winds will shift out of the south adding moisture back into the area. Spotty showers will be possible. They will not stick around for very long, and most people will be able to dodge those showers. Temperatures will hold a little cooler in the upper-70s for your daytime high. The rainy pattern is set to continue for the start of the work week. Temperatures will stay hot and we may even see some record breaking heat on Tuesday and Wednesday.

