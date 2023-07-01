Saturday AM Forecast: Heat continues into the weekend, relief is on the way

EXCESSIVE HEAT ADVISORY extended into today.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Another day with an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is from 10am until 8pm. Feels like temperatures will be upwards of 113° into the afternoon hours. Starting off the day hot and humid already, temperatures in the low-80s with little to no breeze. By the afternoon, your daytime highs will be near 98°. A few spotty showers are possible but no total washouts in the forecast today. Overnight more cloud cover will move in and this will set the tone for Sunday’s forecast.

Up Next: With rain returning back into the forecast over the weekend, the heat on repeat pattern will begin to break up. Finally some much needed changes begin in the forecast. Waking up near 80° and muggy. Sunny skies at the start of your day. By Sunday afternoon temperatures will still be hot, but depending on when and where showers set up, some of us will get a much needed break from the upper-90° heat. This same trend is set to continue into the start of the workweek. The heat on repeat pattern takes a step back and the rinse and repeat pattern sets in. By the middle of the workweek, daytime highs will be right around average in the low-90s with sneaky PM showers every afternoon. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.