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Saturday AM forecast: Breezy and Dry. Chances for rain creep up next week
A Nice Start to the Weekend. Cooler, drier air moves in with increasing fire danger.
Today and tonight: Cooler and much drier air has settled into South Louisiana behind a cold front. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s, about 10 degrees cooler than recent days. It’ll feel comfortable, but noticeably drier, with a steady north wind adding a bit of a breeze at times.
Up Next: The cooler air won’t last long. By Sunday, winds turn back onshore, bringing a return to warmer and more humid conditions. Showers aren’t expected, but with the onshore pattern, scattered afternoon showers and storms will be returning next week.
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What to look out for: Fire danger is the main concern today. A Red Flag Warning is in effect as very dry air combines with gusty north winds. Humidity levels will be very low, and wind gusts could reach 25 to 30 mph at times. These conditions make it easy for fires to start and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged, and anything that could create a spark should be used with extreme caution.
LSU Sports Forecast: Great weather for games in Baton Rouge, but it will be dry and a bit breezy. LSU Softball vs. Oklahoma. 11:00 AM – Tiger Park. Sunny with temperatures rising through the upper 60s into the low 70s during the game. Breezy at times with very dry air in place.
LSU Baseball vs. Kentucky 2:00 PM – Alex Box Stadium. Mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 70s. Still a bit breezy, especially early, with dry air continuing—comfortable for fans!
Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.
Watch live news HERE.
– Dave
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