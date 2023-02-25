Saturday AM Forecast: Another day of record breaking heat possible

The heat is ON for this weekends forecast.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Heading into the weekend with two more days of record breaking heat possible. Temperatures both Thursday and Friday broke the previously set records with daytime highs topping out in the mid-80s. The hot weather is set to continue. A warm start for Saturday with temperatures in the upper-60s this morning. By the afternoon, skies will stay mostly sunny and temperatures will climb into the mid-80s. The number to beat is 84° set in 1977. Winds will be breezy out of the south. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid-60s and more cloud cover will move in.

Up Next: Starting your Sunday, some areas will see patchy fog. It will be another warm start with plenty of moisture to allow for fog development. As the sun begins to rise, the fog will lift out of the area and temperatures will start to rise. The mid-80s are in the forecast again and the record to beat is 84°. Into the evening, the cloud cover will stick around the forecast as our next boundary begins to move in. Monday will still be hot and humid but rain will be around the area early along a weak cold front. Most people will stay completely dry but a few isolated showers during your morning commute is possible. Tuesday and Wednesday will still be warm just not record breaking. Daytime highs will be near 80° with plenty of sunshine. The next rainmaker we are watching will move in on Thursday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.