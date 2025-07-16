95°
Salvation Army opens Baton Rouge shelter ahead of weekend storms, heat advisory

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge announced Wednesday that it will open its Baton Rouge men's shelter ahead of flash flooding and ongoing severe weather this weekend.

The Salvation Army shelter at 7361 Airline Highway will be open Thursday through Sunday, 24 hours a day, in preparation for this weekend's storms.

“We are committed to meeting the urgent needs of our community during times of crisis,” Captain Brian Hicks, Corps Officer for The Salvation Army, said. “Our doors are open to anyone seeking refuge from the heat and storm conditions.”

The shelter also opened Wednesday at 2 p.m. in response to a local heat advisory.

For up-to-date information about this weekend's storms, click here to read more about the WBRZ Storm Station Meteorologists' forecast.

