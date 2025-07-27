Saints wrap up day four of training camp before putting on pads

METAIRIE - After four days of training camp, there still aren't many detailed answers of what kind of team the New Orleans Saints will be in the fall.

That's because a lot changes once the pads come out and practices get more intense. That will have to wait until Monday, but on Sunday morning, the Black and Gold faithful braved the heat and humidity to get a look at this 2025 Saints team.

The quarterback competition continued as Spencer Rattler got reps with the first team, and Tyler Shough went with the second team.

The Saints' offensive line seems promising, though. Four out of the five starters were all first round draft picks by New Orleans. The lone second rounder is center, Erik McCoy.

The Saints have also moved things around with the offensive line this year. McCoy remains at center and Cesar Ruiz remains at right guard, but Trevor Penning is moving to left guard, and Taliese Fuaga is moving from left to right tackle. Rookie Kelvin Banks Jr. will start at left tackle after being picked ninth overall by the Saints in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The New Orleans defense is also settling into a new scheme under new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. They are shifting from a 4-3 to a 3-4 approach. This will allow the Saints' to utilize players like Cam Jordan and Chase Young better in order to improve the pass rush. It also provides more flexibility with the defense.

The Saints will hold seven more practices in Metairie before heading to California for a stint of training camp.