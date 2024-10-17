56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Saints WR Rashid Shaheed out for rest of the season

2 hours 25 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, October 17 2024 Oct 17, 2024 October 17, 2024 5:35 PM October 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Saints wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed is out for the season after surgery on his knee. 

Shaheed had surgery on Thursday to assess the extent of a meniscus injury that he sustained against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. After further evaluation, doctors decided to repair the meniscus instead of trimming it, which means the receiver is set to miss four to six months for recovery.

Shaheed returned a punt for a touchdown against Tampa Bay and has been a consistent target on offense this season. He has 20 receptions for 349 yards with three touchdowns this season and is under contract with New Orleans through the 2025 season.

The Saints will now be without their top two receivers against the Denver Broncos with receiver Chris Olave also out with a concussion. 

Saints kickoff against the Broncos at 7:15 P.M. on Thursday. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days