Saints will start Tyler Shough at quarterback for preseason home opener

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints have returned home from their training camp stint in California, and they've announced their starting quarterback for their preseason home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rookie Tyler Shough will get the nod for the Saints first appearance in Caesars Superdome in 2025.

Spencer Rattler started in the Saints' first preseason game. He completed seven passes of his 11 attempts for 53 yards. Shough came in later in the game and went 15/22 for 165 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

Fans should still expect to see Shough, Rattler and Jake Haener all take snaps on Sunday as time is winding down for the coaching staff to decide on a starting quarterback for the regular season.

The Saints are set to take on the Jaguars at noon on Sunday. The game will be televised on CBS locally. It will also air on the NFL Network.